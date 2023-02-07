KBC Group NV Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,896 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.05% of Rent-A-Center worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,855,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,784,000 after buying an additional 2,011,123 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 47,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rent-A-Center by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCII. Loop Capital lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Rent-A-Center Price Performance

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.20 and a beta of 1.82. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 453.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,117.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.