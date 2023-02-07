KBC Group NV Has $451,000 Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 321.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCNCA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 62 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 93 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.0 %

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $778.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $777.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $885.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.45%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $111,608. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.