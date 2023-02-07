KBC Group NV Sells 581 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,282 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBT Bancorp Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller acquired 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $31,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

