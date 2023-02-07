KBC Group NV Purchases 2,003 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Delek US were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DK. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 151.1% in the third quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after buying an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,454,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delek US by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,176,000 after purchasing an additional 603,680 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,249,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,288,000 after buying an additional 544,906 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after buying an additional 446,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.29). Delek US had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

