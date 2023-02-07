Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 3,211.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Olin were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $62.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.48.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OLN shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

