KBC Group NV Has $465,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in APA were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

Shares of APA stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.69.

APA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.