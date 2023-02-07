KBC Group NV Invests $457,000 in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose acquired 7,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HASI stock opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.21.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

