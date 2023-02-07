KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 16,670 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 10.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 51.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. 44.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IPAR opened at $116.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.31. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $123.39.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

