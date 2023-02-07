PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,991 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,031,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,372,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,265,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,916,000 after buying an additional 1,077,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 274.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,383,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,135,000 after buying an additional 1,013,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PBF. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

