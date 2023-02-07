KBC Group NV Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,308 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.89 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $497,086.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $58,067.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.