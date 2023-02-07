KBC Group NV Grows Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 150.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.77. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 110.57%.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

