KBC Group NV Purchases 3,400 Shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5,368.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Realty Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE UHT opened at $55.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

