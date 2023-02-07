KBC Group NV Sells 117,999 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,999 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 23.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,804 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 49.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,044,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,765 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,046 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,484,000 after acquiring an additional 973,523 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,850,000 after acquiring an additional 723,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). WestRock had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

