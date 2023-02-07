KBC Group NV Acquires 2,075 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.53.

Wendy’s Price Performance

Shares of Wendy’s stock opened at $22.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.