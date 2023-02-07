Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Equitable were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,368,000 after acquiring an additional 139,695 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.62. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It offers investment management insights, expertise and innovations to drive better investment decisions and outcomes for clients and institutional investors worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions.

