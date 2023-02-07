KBC Group NV Has $573,000 Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Arcosa by 7.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 55,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Arcosa during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Arcosa by 196.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Arcosa by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACA opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day moving average is $58.36. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

In related news, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total value of $350,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,129.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mary E. Henderson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.46, for a total transaction of $350,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,434.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

