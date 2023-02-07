KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,430 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in DoorDash by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $130.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.45.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,816,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,605 shares of company stock worth $7,622,620. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

