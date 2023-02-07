Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOL opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.81. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.46.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

