KBC Group NV Purchases New Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Shares of LSTR opened at $183.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

