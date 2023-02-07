KBC Group NV Sells 5,270 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 16.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,649,000 after buying an additional 200,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,026,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $115.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -320.22 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.01). Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

