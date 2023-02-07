KBC Group NV Has $397,000 Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 87,822 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YPF. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Grupo Santander raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Itaú Unibanco raised YPF Sociedad Anónima to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

(Get Rating)

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.