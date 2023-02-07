KBC Group NV Boosts Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Macy’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.92.

Macy’s Price Performance

NYSE:M opened at $24.12 on Tuesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.