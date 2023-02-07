Jump Financial LLC Acquires 23,200 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 231.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

