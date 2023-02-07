Jump Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 85,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 18,067 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PetMed Express from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

PetMed Express Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a market capitalization of $432.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $29.53.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $65.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Articles

