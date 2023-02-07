Jump Financial LLC Sells 9,400 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Jump Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $121,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 23,575 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.0% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 82,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.14.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,080.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

