Jump Financial LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at about $41,301,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,006,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,365,000 after purchasing an additional 518,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $17,880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2,445.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 406,901 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $23,418,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.87.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $56.14 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $72.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $418.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

