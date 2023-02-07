Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,097 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 202,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000,000 after acquiring an additional 42,399 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $369.57 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

