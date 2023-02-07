Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 2,770 Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $146.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $151.69 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.94%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

