Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of COMPASS Pathways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 191.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 156.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in COMPASS Pathways by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMPS opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.42. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMPS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $78.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $55.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

