Jump Financial LLC Invests $414,000 in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 110.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Workhorse Group by 63.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

Shares of WKHS opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.60. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workhorse Group

In other news, CEO Richard F. Dauch acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,599.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,798.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Dauch bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,599.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

