Jump Financial LLC Has $440,000 Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 131,204 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Embraer by 148.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,869,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,800 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter worth $12,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 736.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 915,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 806,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Embraer by 106.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 935,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 483,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Embraer by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,374,000 after purchasing an additional 466,642 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Embraer from $26.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.45.

Shares of ERJ opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 158.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $15.85.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

