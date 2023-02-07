Jump Financial LLC Makes New $431,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 1,000 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,295.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.