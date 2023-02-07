Jump Financial LLC Acquires 3,781 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Arko were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CDAM UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arko by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arko by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Arko by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 459,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Arko stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Arko Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.09). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Arko from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

About Arko

(Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.