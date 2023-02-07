NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,934 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,275 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,236,968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,349,000 after buying an additional 467,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,016,246 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $298,465,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.95.

NXPI stock opened at $187.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

