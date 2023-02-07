Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 108,000 Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Holley at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 83,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Holley by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 587,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 217,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 431,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Holley to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Holley to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Holley from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.89.

Holley Stock Performance

NYSE HLLY opened at $3.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Holley Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $407.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Holley had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $154.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Holley

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

