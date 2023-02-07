Jump Financial LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,314,000 after buying an additional 2,586,039 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,037,000 after buying an additional 1,703,143 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,067,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 1,268,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

CPNG opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,784,835 in the last ninety days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

