Simplex Trading LLC Has $414,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,380 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 21,006 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,276 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $34.38.

