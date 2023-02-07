Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Tennant worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Tennant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 496,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 155,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 433,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 26,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TNC opened at $70.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.01. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Tennant

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.