Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

NYSE MHO opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $34.33 and a one year high of $64.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

