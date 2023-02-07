Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of RadNet worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 219.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,400 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after acquiring an additional 397,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,004 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 827,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after acquiring an additional 191,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.61. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.35 and a beta of 1.57.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

