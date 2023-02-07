Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 30.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 298.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,169,000 after acquiring an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 68.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.74. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

