Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 541.3% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 27.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $201,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $741,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 586,034 shares in the company, valued at $21,736,001.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets-Software Solutions, Capital Markets-Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies-Software Solutions and Investment Companies-Compliance and Communications Management.

