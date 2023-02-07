Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lifted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.