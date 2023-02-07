Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $825,000 in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $904,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,268,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WLY opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.43%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

