Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,351,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,071 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,146,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,880,000 after acquiring an additional 341,428 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,825,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,586,000 after acquiring an additional 190,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.11.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $121.75. The company has a market cap of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

