Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of CoreCivic worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 38.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 121,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXW opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.39 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In other news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,749.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 7,500 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $84,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,421.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 21,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $233,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 183,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,749.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,452 shares of company stock worth $1,349,227. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

