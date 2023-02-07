Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,975 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of 3D Systems worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,226,617 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,216 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,646 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.68. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DDD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,219.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

