Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 2,771 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 312.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 52.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Energizer Price Performance

In other Energizer news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $35.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.00. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $765.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.81%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

See Also

