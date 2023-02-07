Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $2.59 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 171,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $518,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,307 shares of company stock worth $1,658,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Alkami Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Alkami Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.