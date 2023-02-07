Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkwood LLC increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 95.0% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 28,679 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 17,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $154,619.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page Goodson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,717 shares of company stock valued at $704,307 over the last 90 days. 6.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CCCS opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $198.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $9.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

